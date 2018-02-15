2 Massachusetts college officials at school during shooting

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — Two officials from a Massachusetts college were at a Florida high school when a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people.

Nichols College said on its Facebook page that dean of admissions Paul Brower and assistant football coach St. Clair Ryan were visiting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on a recruiting trip Wednesday.

Neither man was injured.

Brower told WFXT-TV that he and Ryan were meeting with the school’s football coach and three student-athletes when the gunfire broke out. He says they hid in a locked room until being given the all clear.

Brower says he saw someone he thinks was the gunman walk past a window to the room they were in.

Nichols is an NCAA Division III school in Dudley, Massachusetts, known for its business programs.