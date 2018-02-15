Coventry police searching for man who abandoned turtle, dog

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who they say abandoned a dog and a turtle in a Coventry home in early February.

Coventry police are looking for Luis Rosa, 24, of Coventry, who is wanted for two counts of animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

According to Coventry police, animal control officers responded to a report of an abandoned animal at a home in Maple Root Village on Feb. 7. When they arrived, police said they found a turtle and a dog living in deplorable conditions.

When the officers arrived, they noticed the home was abandoned. When found a turtle, which was still alive, frozen solid in its tank. Police said they removed the tank and transported it with the turtle still inside to Coventry Animal Control, where the ice was able to thaw overnight.

According to police, officers were able to remove the turtle from the tank the next morning when one of it’s legs began to move.

Police said the turtle gradually showed more signs of life and was transferred to a local reptile organization to continue recovering from the ordeal. Officers decided to name the turtle “Elsa” in honor of her will to survive through the freezing conditions.

It is unclear what happened to the dog or the dog’s condition when police found it in the home.