Apply for a MacColl Johnson Fellowship

Are you looking to take your artistic career to the next level?

Daniel Kertzner, Senior Philanthropic Advisor, for Funding Partnerships of The RI Foundation appeared on ‘The Rhode Show’ today along with Jeff Prystowsky, a 2018 MacColl Johnson Fellowship recipient.

Daniel told viewers more about the fellowship and how to apply for next year’s grants. Jeff is from the popular local band The Low Anthem and informed viewers how it feels to win and how he plans to spend the earnings making more music.

For more information on how to apply, visit: http://rifoundation.org

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.