Cousin of Gianna Cirella survives school shooting, credits cousin’s memory with saving her life

PARKLAND, Fla. (WPRI) – Justine Mulholland was frozen in terror when she heard gunshots ring out at her Florida high school Wednesday. The 18-year-old Vermont native instantly recognized the sound. Her mind went blank.

In a telephone with Eyewitness News Thursday, Mulholland said the fire alarm went off five minutes before the school day ended. She thought it was strange — the alarm had sounded once before that day. As she and the others left the building, there was gunfire, followed by panic and confusion.

“I heard three gunshots,” Mulholland said. “And I was frozen.”

Earlier in the day, Mulholland had been thinking of her cousin, Gianna Cirella, the Toll Gate High School soccer player who died from sepsis in November. February 14 would have been Cirella’s 17th birthday.

Cirella’s mother, Tara, posted on the Facebook page Gistrong about her late daughter’s birthday early Wednesday morning, writing, “Be big today mini, remember that I always told you to do something big.”

In the split seconds following the gunfire, Mulholland said her thoughts turned to her cousin, and Tara’s advice to do something big.

“I physically felt a push,” Mulholland said. She broke into a run, and fled to safety in that moment. “I truly felt like Gianna pushed me and saved my life.”

Mulholland texted her aunt Tara afterwards.

“She heard what you said this morning,” Mulholland wrote in the message. “She did do big things today. I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t feel that push from her. She did a really, really big thing today.”

Now Mulholland is having a hard time grappling with the reality of Wednesday’s shooting. Thursday was spent visiting a wounded friend in the hospital, followed by a tearful vigil. She said she can’t bear to think about looking at her school, knowing the terror so many faced there on Wednesday. But, like Cirella, she said she will be strong.

“I am going to go back [ to school],” Mulholland said. “I am not going to let the shooter scare me.”

Mulholland said she hopes the shooting at her high school spurs major change.

Their have been several fraudulent @gofundme​ accounts. Here is the official page where you can help victims and their families. #stonemanshooting https://t.co/J5cLKDEO5D — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 15, 2018