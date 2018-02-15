Durfee High School takes precautions after students report threat

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — After learning of an anonymous threat to the school that was posted to social media, security at Durfee High School will be increased Friday out of an abundance of caution, school officials said.

According to Interim Principal of Durfee High School Matt Desmarais, several students came forward to report the threat, though the school could not find any evidence of a credible threat.

Desmarais said there will be an elevated police presence on campus Friday. Fall River police will be conducting bag checks on everyone who enters the building. Desmarais also said there will be additional security and district personnel to assist.

You will be SAFE tomorrow! Show up to school and stand up to this threat. Do not let this take away from you education. — Durfee Student Gov (@DurfeeStudGov) February 16, 2018

“Safety and security is our primary mission each and every day. It takes the efforts of our entire community to achieve this ideal,” Desmarais said. “I want to reinforce the statement, see something, say something. This cannot be stressed enough.”

The threat comes days after a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, killing at least 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.