First of RI’s truck toll gantries installed

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s official: the first of 14 truck toll gantries is installed on I-95 North.

The second gantry is under construction in Richmond as well, in the southbound lane. Construction on that is expected to be completed in the next week.

While the gantry is now fully in place, trucks will not be charged at this time. RIDOT Director Peter Alviti says a month of testing is planned before any tolls are charged.

Once tolls are in place, truck drivers can pay with an EZ Pass or they will be charged by their license plate.

Twelve other toll gantries are planned across the state. They will be installed over the next 18 months.