Gym contracts ‘null and void’ after Call 12 for Action discovers registration issue

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A local woman thought she was signing up for a 16-week program at Sweatshop Fitness RI on Tiogue Avenue in Coventry. She claims she ended up with a gym membership that was set to auto-renew annually.

“I just wanted to start a new exercise program, not sign my life away,” she wrote.

The story prompted Call 12 for Action to look into Sweatshop Fitness.

According to state law, all gyms and health clubs are required to be registered with the Attorney General’s office, so we started there.

We discovered Sweatshop Fitness isn’t registered, meaning every contract that’s been signed for the gym is “null and void,” according to a spokesperson for the AG’s office.

Call 12 for Action went to the gym Wednesday to speak with owner Heidi Audet. She said she needed to get in touch with her attorney to better understand the issue.

We followed up on Thursday, and Audet provided the following statement:

My goal as a business owner is to serve the town and the community to the best of my ability. When I registered my business with the state of Rhode Island, it was my understanding that I met all necessary requirements. Now that it has been brought to my attention, I will rectify matters in a timely manner.”

Rhode Island’s health club registration fee is separate from the secretary of state’s business registration. It’s $100 and is valid for one year. Annual renewals cost $50.

Along with the registration fee, health clubs must provide a copy of the contract clients sign. They also have to show compliance with local building and fire codes, and verify there is at least one automated external defibrillator (AED) on site.

As for the initial consumer complaint, Audet said she and her client reached a positive resolution.