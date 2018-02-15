NBA, MLB hire RI lobbyist ahead of sports betting debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With Rhode Island lawmakers considering legalizing sports gambling, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball have both hired the Senate Finance Committee’s former chairman to lobby on their behalf.

Stephen Alves will earn $2,500 a month from each league, according to lobbyist disclosures he filed with the Rhode Island secretary of state’s office. Officials from the NBA and MLB confirmed this week they are monitoring the state’s sports betting proposal.

“We’ve dedicated years to carefully studying the issue of legalized sports betting and we agree the time has come to give sports fans a safe and legal way to bet on sports while protecting the integrity of our games,” Mike Bass, the NBA’s executive vice president of communications, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to working with the governor and the legislature on a framework that includes appropriate safeguards.”

MLB declined to comment further.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes $23.5 million in projected revenue from sports betting at the state’s casinos. State officials are banking on the U.S. Supreme Court siding with New Jersey in that state’s attempt to legalize sports gambling. A decision is expected by the end of June.

Legislation introduced by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio would legalize sports betting at Twin River in Lincoln and the casino the company plans to open Oct. 1 in Tiverton. The bill states that Rhode Islanders approved the possibility of sports betting by voting to expand gambling options at the casinos in recent years, but it still requires the repeal of a federal law that prohibited states from enacting sports wagering after 1993.

Nevada, Delaware, Montana and Oregon are the only states that currently allow sports betting, but many states are expected to legalize it if New Jersey’s challenge of the federal law is successful. A report released last year by industry consultant Eilers & Krejcik Gaming predicted that 32 states could legalize wagering within five years.

Officials from the NBA and MLB have expressed support for the legalization of sports gambling as long as states take proper measurers to protect the integrity of the games. In Missouri and Indiana, the two leagues are seeking a 1% “integrity fee” as part of any legalization effort. This week, the leagues criticized a gambling bill that doesn’t include the fee that has been introduced in the West Virginia legislature. The Rhode Island bill also doesn’t include a 1% fee for the leagues.

The National Football League has not hired a Rhode Island lobbyist, but Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league will be “prepared” to address it if the Supreme Court sides with New Jersey.

Alves, the lobbyist representing in the NBA and MLB, did not respond to a request for comment this week. The Democrat served eight terms in the Rhode Island Senate until he was defeated in a primary by Michael Pinga in 2008. Alves has since become one of the state’s most powerful lobbyists, boasting a client list that includes Care New England, Visa and the Rhode Island Autobody Association. He is listed as the president of Capitol Strategies Group.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan