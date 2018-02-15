NHL prospect Tolvanen stars as Finland beats Germany

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and three assists and as Finland flashed skill and sharp shooting to beat Germany 5-2 Thursday in each team’s Olympic opener.

Tolvanen, the Nashville Predators’ top prospect, scored at even strength and assisted on a power-play goal by Sami Lepisto and captain Lasse Kukkonen’s first goal in the Olympics or world championships since 2006. Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Mika Pyorala also scored for Finland.

Former New York Islanders goaltender Mikko Koskinen, one of the top goaltenders in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, stopped 22 of 24 shots for the victory. Germany goaltender Danny aus den Birken allowed five goals on 20 shots.

Brooks Macek, who is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Frank Hordler scored for Germany, which could not match Finland’s firepower.

Dallas Stars prospect Miro Heiskanen had a turnover that led to one of Germany’s goals but played a strong game overall.

—

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org