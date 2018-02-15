District Attorney IDs victim in Fall River shooting, defendant to face murder charge

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI )– The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has released the name of the victim of Wednesday afternoon’s homicide on South Main Street.

Maurice Timberlake, 24, of Fall River has been identified as the victim of the fatal shooting.

According to a release from District Attorney Thomas Quinn, suspect Keishon Workman, 19, will be charged with murder during his arraignment at Fall River District Court Thursday morning. He was already charged Wednesday night with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Fall River Police responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired and a male victim around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Main Street. When police arrived, they said they found Timberlake suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took him to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office and Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the homicide.