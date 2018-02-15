Police: Man stole 4 computer tablets from Smithfield Rite Aid

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a man who they say stole four computer tablets from a Rite Aid on Monday.

According to the police, the suspect stole the tablets from the shelf and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them. The total value for the stolen tablets adds up to $629.96.

Smithfield police said the suspect is a male possibly in his 20’s who has a shoulder length mullet with dark hair and may be responsible for other similar thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should contact the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500 ext. 217.