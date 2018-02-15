Police nab suspected gunman in Attleboro murder

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After two months on the run, a South Boston man suspected of gunning down a California man in Attleboro is now in police custody.

According to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, Jaquan Cohen was arrested Thursday in Brockton.

Investigators allege Cohen shot 34-year-old Thomas Pomare at a home on South Avenue on Dec. 4. Pomare died at the hospital the following day.

Pomare’s family said he was in town to mourn his brother, who was killed in a shooting just three weeks prior.

Cohen, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Friday in court.

Four other men have been charged in connection with Pomare’s death. Job Williams, 33, of Dorchester, was arrested in New York City in December as a fugitive from justice. He too faces a murder charge.

Archie Charles, 25, of Malden, is suspected of being the getaway driver and was arrested on a murder charge days after the killing.

DeVaun Petigny, 25, of Attleboro, was arrested the following week on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery while the first person arrested, Christopher Johnson of Attleboro, was charged with misleading a criminal investigation.