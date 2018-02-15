Providence firefighters pay tribute to fallen comrade

Related Coverage Firefighter dies after collapsing at Burrillville fire scene

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Providence Fire Department paid tribute Thursday to a fellow firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Several firefighters stood along a Route 146 overpass and saluted as a procession transported the body of Richard Jenks below.

A volunteer of 33 years with the Pascoag Fire Department, Jenks, 72, collapsed Wednesday after responding to a fire on Hill Road. He was later pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center.

The R.I. Department of Health on Thursday revealed that Jenks suffered a heart attack as a result of cardiovascular disease.

Jenks’ wife is an active 28-year veteran of the department, Pascoag Fire Communications Officer Jason LeMaire noted Thursday.

LeMaire said funeral arrangements for Jenks have not yet been finalized.