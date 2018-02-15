Raimondo wants fundraising deal with Providence Democrats to remain in place

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign said Thursday it wants a fundraising agreement with the Providence Democratic City Committee to remain in effect, even though the committee’s chairman has resigned.

David Ortiz, a spokesperson for the governor, said the committee may have an opportunity to revisit the arrangement, but “legally, the agreement remains in place.”

“The agreement provides a strong framework for a successful 2018 campaign for Democrats, and we hope the party will continue to implement it,” Ortiz said.

The city committee’s executive board voted earlier this month to enter into an “agreement of mutual support” with Raimondo’s campaign, but Chairman Patrick Ward resigned last week after apologizing for posting a derogatory meme about two Providence City Council members on Facebook. It’s unclear when the committee will select a new chairman.

Ward and the Raimondo campaign have repeatedly declined to release a copy of the agreement, but both sides said the goal was to help the committee raise funds and hire staff heading into election season. Individuals can contribute up to $21,000 to party committees between their state and federal campaign accounts.

The committee had just $122 in its campaign account as of Dec. 31, according to a filing with the R.I. Secretary of State’s office.

Jonathan S. Berkon, a prominent Democratic attorney based in Washington, D.C., discussed the agreement in separate interviews with Eyewitness News and The Providence Journal Thursday, but said he didn’t have a copy of it in front of him.

The committee’s bylaws require all expenditures in excess of $1,000 to be approved by the majority of its officers, but it’s unclear if the agreement with Raimondo’s campaign changed those rules. Berkon called it “common” for the chairperson of a party to be given the authority to spend funds.

“For every spending decision, you’re not going to take a large vote,” he said.

The Rhode Island Republican Party has spent much of the last two weeks criticizing the agreement. Earlier this week, Chairman Brandon Bell filed a complaint with the state Ethics Commission accusing Raimondo of entering into a financial transaction with a subordinate because Ward is a state employee. Raimondo’s campaign has repeatedly said the agreement is with the committee, not Ward.

On Thursday, state Rep. Mike Chippendale, R-Foster, said plans to introduce legislation that would “require candidates to file with the Board of Elections any written agreement they reach with a party committee involving campaign contributions or expenditures.”

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan