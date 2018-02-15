Reinventing retail: Developers thinking outside the box to try and save local malls

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Shopping malls have long been a staple of consumer culture across the country, but as brick and mortar stores continue to compete with online shopping, some mall owners are trying to reinvent the retail experience.

Over the past couple of decades, Southern New Englanders witnessed the near-collapse of several malls: the New Harbour Mall in Fall River, the Lincoln Mall, and the Rhode Island Mall in Warwick.

“It was hard to watch something slip down,” Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian said. “About a year and a half ago I think we came through on a tour – it was like going into a life-sized time capsule, nothing had been moved since the day they closed, so all the mannequins were still there all dressed in the clothing.”

According to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, retail peaked in 2003 with 53,200 jobs, then started falling years before the 2008 recession and never recovered to its pre-recession levels.

Private sector employment, however, did, with 2017 marking its highest number yet: nearly 435,700 jobs. The situation is similar in Bristol County, Mass. where retail jobs peaked in 2005 and have yet to return to pre-recession levels.

“As retail started to change, as shopping habits started to change, the mall didn’t change,” said Ron Grolub, who works for The Stonewood Companies, Inc., one of the developers of the old New Harbor Mall.

First Bradlees, next Walmart, then K-mart either closed or moved – eventually leaving the mall close to vacant. But, that recently changed.

“A lot of the country’s best retailers weren’t anywhere near Fall River and wanted to be,” Grolub added.

Grolub is one of several developers who came up with a new vision for the mall – turning it inside out. Each store at the newly coined SouthCoast Marketplace now has its own parking lot entrance and sits alongside new restaurants, a movie theater and a grocery store.

“What we tried to do is really develop the balance – the best balance that we could – of people that we thought that would be the most successful and benefit each other,” Grolub said.

Grolub’s goal for the new shopping destination is to create an experience that drives greater shopper frequency.

“There is a reason to come every week there’s a reason to come every month,” he said.

A similar formula was used to build back up the Lincoln Mall and is currently being deployed at the Rhode Island Mall.

Burlington just opened there last year, Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening this month and Raymour and Flanigan is moving into the old Sears store.

“They are really at looking at being a destination and not just the same twelve stores that everyone else has,” said Avedisian.

Avedisian said he expects the Rhode Island Mall to be filled up by Sept. 2018.

Grolub said he hopes to have 85 percent of the retail space at SouthCoast Marketplace occupied by the end of March.

The parent companies of Providence Place and Emerald Square malls declined to participate in this report.