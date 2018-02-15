Rhode Island man finishes seven marathons in seven days on seven different continents

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s called the World Marathon Challenge, and Nick Wishart has conquered it.

The Rhode Islander competed in the grueling challenge of running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. Wishart is the first Rhode Islander to complete the feat and he did so raising money for various charities around the state.

At the final race in Miami, Wishart was greeted by family and friends.

In the above video, Eyewitness Sports Reporter Ruthie Polinsky speaks with Wishart about his unique accomplishment.