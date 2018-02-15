RI governor orders flags lowered for school shooting victims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered flags in the state lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Florida school shooting.

Raimondo has ordered that flags be lowered until sunset on Monday. Thursday’s order is in accordance with a presidential proclamation.

The governor says that she is praying for the victims of Wednesday’s shooting in Parkland, as well as for their families.

The Democrat says she is also praying that the nation’s leaders “finally, finally take action on guns.” She says the lives lost could have been saved, and says we owe all American children the opportunity to learn without the threat of gun violence.