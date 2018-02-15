RI schools to review safety procedures after tragic Florida shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some school districts in Rhode Island will be reviewing safety protocols in the wake of the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“In light of yesterday’s events, we are actively reviewing our procedures and trainings to ensure that every staff member is prepared to act in an active shooter situation,” said Laura Hart, a spokesperson for Providence Public Schools.

School departments in Rhode Island are required by law to review and update their safety plans annually and submit them to the Department of Education. Timothy Duffy, the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Association of School Committees, said many districts also update their protocols after a mass shooting event.

“The alarming regularity that it’s happening with is really, really disturbing,” Duffy said.

Duffy said state law was updated after the Columbine High School shooting and then again after the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

North Providence has taken it a step further, installing a system last year that detects gunshots and instantaneously alerts 911, removing the potential human delay in calling for help. The system includes cameras and is tied into the building’s floor plan, to pinpoint for police where the shots were fired.

Duffy said the system goes further than just installing security cameras, which many local schools use.

“Part of the problem with just having cameras monitor what’s going on in the school is that it doesn’t prevent something from happening,” Duffy said. “It gives you a documented record after the fact. But it’s not really good at alerting law enforcement to what’s going on in real time.”

Ray Votto, a spokesperson for Cranston Public Schools, says that school district is reviewing whether to purchase the same system being used in North Providence.

Duffy suggested that when schools do renovations, they should pay attention to the distance between the front door and the office that checks in visitors, which he says could be a potential source of vulnerability.

“You can’t get complacent and feel secure that it’s not going to happen in my school district, or my school. It could happen virtually anywhere,” Duffy said.

The state teacher’s union, known as NEARI, issued a statement Thursday expressing support for proposed gun control measures including a ban on guns on school grounds and a proposed ban on high-capacity magazines.

“Gun safety measures are key, but alone they are not enough,” the statement from President Larry Purtill and Vice President Valarie Lawson read. “Mental health issues must be addressed immediately. We need more funding for counselors, psychologists, and psychiatrists in our schools. We will continue to work with our Federal delegation to meet this need.”

Kim Kalunian contributed to this report.