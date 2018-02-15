Shiffrin skis again and men’s figure skating gets underway

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) American Mikaela Shiffrin is set to compete in the women’s slalom for what would be her second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics, and Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal will go for a second medal, in the men’s super-G, as Day 7 gets underway.

Both skiers won medals Thursday, Shiffrin in the giant slalom and Svindal in the men’s downhill. Both races had been scheduled for earlier in the games but were delayed due to high winds.

Also Friday, the men’s figure-skating competition starts with the short program. Medals will be awarded after the free skate Saturday. Reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan will be the first skater in the final group, followed by American star Nathan Chen, Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada and countryman Shoma Uno.

