Therapist: Take proactive approach with children after tragic event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While mass shootings can be difficult enough for adults to grapple with, it can be even more difficult for children to understand.

On Wednesday, a former student of a Florida high school opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle, killing at least 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets in the nation’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

Marriage and family therapist Kayla David said children will hear about the incidents elsewhere if parents don’t start the conversation, and it is important to speak with them directly and help them navigate their feelings.

“I think the most important thing is don’t assume that kids don’t know,” David said.

David said it’s important for adults to take a proactive approach, asking children about it first before children come to them with questions.

“Did you hear about the shooting in Florida? Do you have questions about it? How do you feel about going back to school?” she said, using examples of questions adults can ask children.

If children feel scared, David said it’s important to remind them that a lot of people are working to keep them safe. She said to use age-appropriate language to tell them about what happened and to check in with them in the coming days and weeks.

Children should also have limited exposure to the events unfolding on the news, according to David.’

“Young kids, if they’re watching it over and over again, they can actually think that the event is a separate event each and every time,” she explained.

For adults who see a child or teenager who seems alienated or angry, David said to reach out to them.

“I think sometimes we don’t know how to address that,” David said. “If we cannot be angry, but be part of that kid’s team, that – having a supportive adult in a kids life – makes all of the difference.”

David said it’s natural to feel anxious about having these conversations with children, but having the tough talks will be beneficial in the long run.