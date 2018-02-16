15th anniversary of Station Fire to be observed Sunday

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Community members and state leaders will come together to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Station Fire on Sunday.

A ceremony will take place at the Station Fire Memorial Park in West Warwick. The program will include a reading of the names of the 100 victims who perished in the fire.

Gina Russo, Chair of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation, will provide a welcome. Rev. Donald Anderson, Executive Minister of the Rhode Island Council of Churches, will share a prayer and benediction. Mayor of Warwick Scott Avedisian, Congressman Jim Langevin, former Governor Donald Carcieri, West Warwick Town Council Vice President John D’Amico will make remarks. There will also be music by the Winman Junior High Chorale.

One hundred people were killed when fire tore through The Station nightclub on February 20, 2003.

The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m.