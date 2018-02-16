A fourth grader’s gift of love to the woman who taught her kindness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine-year-old Jorlis Garcia learned from the best.

Her grandmother, Ramona Rosario, who Garcia calls “Mama.”

“I think of her when I’m sad or anything like that because she’s very kind and generous,” Garcia said. “If she doesn’t have something, and someone needs it, she’ll find a way to get it for them.”

If she’s not hanging out with Mama, Garcia is probably singing a solo in her Providence living room, or brushing her relatively long hair. Otherwise, she’s a hard-working fourth grader.

“I like science, math, reading and gym,” Garcia said.

But when her 68-year-old grandmother, who never smoked a day in her life, was diagnosed with lung cancer, and chemotherapy started to thin her hair, Garcia focused on another lesson.

“She thinks of others,” Garcia said. “And I think that she deserved that I cut my hair for her.”

Garcia lopped off about nine inches of her hair and now hopes to find someone who will make her dark, chocolate brown hair into a wig for her grandmother.

“I wanted [a wig] to be specially made for her because everything that she gives me, I cherish it,” Garcia said. “And I want to give her something that she can cherish of mine. It will make her happy and if she’s happy, I’m happy.”

Most people who know Garcia are pretty sure she’ll figure out a way to turn her bag of locks into something that’ll make her grandmother happy. Although, it sounds like Garcia has already impressed her grandmother.

“She just said that she’s very proud of me and that she knew that I had a very big heart. She was just in shock that I cut my hair,” Garcia said with a big smile.

