After 41 years, Sandwich Junction to close as owner prepares to retire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After 41 years of business, the Sandwich Junction in Warwick is closing its doors.

For Nancy Longiaru, the shop’s original owner, and her daughter Kathy Ruginski the Sandwich Junction has been a home away from home where they spent countless hours making creatively named sandwiches.

“I’m going to miss it, really,” Longiaru said. “I’m 88 years old, so it’s time to retire.”

To her customers, that’s 88 years young for Longiaru, who opened the shop with her late husband. Ever since, she’s seen taking phone calls and putting orders together.

Even though the eatery will be closed come next month, there’s plenty she wants people to remember.

“All of our delicious sandwiches and how happy the crew was waiting on you,” Longiaru said.

The Sandwich Junction is practically a museum of artifacts, since the building used to be the Hillsgrove Post Office. The original sign for the post office hangs above the door. The walls are full of photos, including one from the first day the shop opened.

“I get sentimental when I look at these pictures,” Longiaru added.

Ruginski and her husband eventually took over the business. She said she has been there since day one, while she was still in college.

“It’s been in my blood since I was a kid,” Ruginski said.

Ruginski and Longiaru said they will miss the customers, especially the regulars. On Friday, the shop was so busy they ran out of bread.

“First of all, I’m going to make a good breakfast, which I never have, I’m always rushing out of the house,” Ruginski said when asked what’s next. “Then I’m going to watch old movies on TV for a while, see how that works out, if that’s too much I’ll go golfing.”

The last day of business is expected to be in mid-March. Ruginski said the sale is pending on the property and that the next owner plans to open some sort of restaurant and golf pro shop.