Car strikes state police cruiser, trooper among injured

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating the cause of a crash that sent a trooper and another driver to the hospital Friday morning.

State police said a trooper’s cruiser was in the breakdown lane on I-95 North, about a half-mile from Route 4 – when another vehicle struck it from behind around 8:20 a.m.

Police said the trooper was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and the driver of the car was taken to Kent Hospital. Both are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

A K-9 officer that was in the trooper’s vehicle at the time of the crash was not hurt.

As of Friday morning, there was no word of any charges filed in the case.