City of East Providence to file complaint on cost of LED street lights

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the last few years, cities and towns around Rhode Island have switched to LED street lights. But in East Providence, officials said the up-front cost of the lights has made it difficult for them to follow suit.

Providence, Cranston, Central Falls and other communities purchased new LED street lights in 2016 in an effort to save money.

East Providence has been trying to join that list, according to City Councilman Brian Faria.

“We’re bonded, we’re conversation-ready, we just want a fair shake,” Faria said Friday.

State law changed in 2013 to allow cities to buy the LED street lights from National Grid. But Faria claims National Grid’s price of $3,000 for their 5,000 lights is more than what other cities have paid.

“Our taxpayers are being burdened by paying costs they shouldn’t be paying,” Faria added.

National Grid released the following statement about the price of the LED street lights:

The total purchase price for street lights is made up of a number of factors, including the number of poles and luminaires, type of poles and luminaires, and age of the assets. Based on those factors, purchase prices for each municipality can differ.”

Faria claims National Grid refuses to tell them why their lights cost more. But no matter the up-front cost, Faria said once they’re installed, taxpayers will save more than $600,000 each year.

“That’s money that can go back to the taxpayer,” he siad. “I’m here advocating lobbying for the taxpayer, let them catch a break.”

Faria said they are filing a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission and hope to get a resolution within 90 days. National Grid also said they will continue to work with the city to create a compromise.