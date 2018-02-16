Gov. Raimondo announces new effort to combat opioid epidemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo announced Friday that she is planning a new effort to improve and expand support for infants born with opioid dependence and new parents in recovery.

The effort comes after the release of a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, which revealed a 61 percent decrease in post-incarceration overdose deaths.

According to Raimondo’s office, the National Governors Association has selected Rhode Island as one of the five “learning lab” states to help develop a way to reduce neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

“Every baby deserves a healthy start to life,” Raimondo said. “As we work to prevent overdoses and save lives, we must be just as committed to providing infants, mothers, and families with the care and support they need amid this addiction crisis. We already have many innovative models in place when it comes to neonatal abstinence syndrome. We have an opportunity to build on this foundation and make Rhode Island the healthiest state in the nation for newborns.”

The governor’s office said from 2005 to 2016, the rate of infants in Rhode Island born with NAS doubled. The “learning lab” initiative will help Rhode Island learn from efforts successfully implemented in Ohio.