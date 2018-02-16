How Durfee is dealing with a school threat days after Florida shooting

Related Coverage Durfee High School takes precautions after students report threat

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An anonymous threat on social media brought an increased police presence to Durfee High School in Fall River on Friday, days after a mass shooting at a southern Florida high school that left 17 dead and several others injured.

A photo posted by an anonymous account on Snapchat claimed Friday would bring “Florida part two” to Durfee. The threat was taken seriously: the Fall River Police Department staffed extra officers at the school, bags were searched, and metal detectors were used at entrances, said the city’s school superintendent, Matthew Malone.

“We look at every threat as if it were an actual threat. We have to. That is the new norm,” said Malone on Friday morning.

Still, despite reassurances, attendance Friday was down, with only about 60 percent of the student body in attendance.

Students had sounded the alarm to authorities about the posting, and that fact was praised by both Malone and Durfee’s principal.

“We are doing our best to ensure that lines of communication, particularly after the crisis in Florida, are always open. This is a case where that trust with students was there; they brought this to our attention,” said Malone.

Feb. 16 also happened to be the Friday before February vacation at Durfee. That could have also played a role in the light attendance, noted Malone.

Fall River Police are still investigating the source of the Snapchat threat.

It’s the latest troubling news to hit the school this year, after parts of the building flooded and sustained severe water damage due to a burst pipe. A special election is now set for March 6 to build a new school, at a price of $263 million.