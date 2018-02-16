In RI: 21 to buy a handgun, 18 to get an AR-15

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – John Psilopoulos said he sells about one semi-automatic rifle every day.

“They use it for everything from competition sporting, to just the mere fact that they want to own them,” John Psilopoulos said of his customers in Warwick. The so-called “assault style” rifles like the AR-15 or AK-47, range in price from $500 to $5,000, he said. Psilopoulos uses his for competitions. He said sometimes people want to buy them to protect their homes.

Rep. Jason Knight, D-Warren, and Senator Josh Miller, D-Cranston, are looking to stop Rhode Islanders from buying these types of guns.

“The bill that we’re proposing…it defines what an assault weapon is and outlaws the ownership and sale of them,” Knight explained. The bill was in the works before the Parkland, Fla. high school shooting that killed 17; Knight said it will be introduced in both chambers in the near future.

The ban would align Rhode Island with neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut, where sales of such weapons is currently prohibited. Connecticut enacted the law in 2013, shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting. Massachusetts passed a law in 1994 that mirrored a federal law enacted the same year. That federal law expired in 2004, but Massachusetts kept the prohibition in place.

“We’re an outlier in the region,” Gov. Gina Raimondo told Eyewitness News on Friday. “I think it’s time to take action.”

In 2016, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a policy and research organization, gave Rhode Island’s gun laws a fairly high letter grade of B+, putting the state behind eight others including Mass., New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

To buy a gun in Rhode Island, customers must pass local and federal background checks and wait seven days. In order to buy a handgun, residents must be 21 or older; it’s 18 or older for a gun like an AK-47 or AR-15. Last year, the state enacted a new law to prevent domestic abusers from having guns. Bills to ban high-capacity magazines and bump stocks have been introduced in the senate.

Psilopoulos isn’t sold on banning high-capacity magazines (he thinks shooters can just as quickly change multiple, smaller ones) or banning the sale of weapons like the AR-15.

“It’s going to be more of a dent on the good guy who owns it legally,” he said. “You’re not going to take them out of the hands of those who shouldn’t own them.”

The suspect in the deadly Parkland shooting legally bought his gun.

“You go down a whole other avenue of maybe, deeper background checks, or talk about what no one wants to talk about: the mental illness aspect,” Psilopoulos said. “I think the unfortunate events that keep happening in schools, it’s greater than the gun.”

Knight said his proposal is just one way to try and fix a much larger problem. It’s a proposal that’s been before the General Assembly before, namely in 2013, when it failed to get a vote before the assembly adjourned for the summer. Now he’s hoping lawmakers will support it.

There’s currently no database in Rhode Island that tracks who owns these types of semi-automatic guns, though Knight said under his proposal, current owners of the weapons would be able to keep them by registering them with the Attorney General’s office.

A spokesman for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said the speaker can’t comment on a bill he hasn’t seen yet. Governor Raimondo supports the legislation.

“I’m a longtime supporter of a ban on military-style weapons,” she said. “They’re called ‘military-style’ weapons because they belong in the military, not our schools, not our communities.”

“It’s a problem that I think every elected official really needs to take under their wing and tackle now,” Knight said. “Because at the end of the day, people are dying.”