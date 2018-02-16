In the Kitchen: Roasted Chicken with Spring Vegetables

Executive Chef Kyle Stamps of Trio Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Roasted Chicken with Spring Vegetables.
Ingredients:
- 1 Whole Chicken
- Kosher Salt 1 cup
- Granulated Sugar 1/2 cup
- Water 1 gallon
- Olive Oil
- Vegetable/canola oil
- 1 lemon, halved
- 1 pound fingerling or other small potato
- 2 bunches cherry bomb radish
- 1 bunch baby carrots
- 1 T chopped Dill
- 1T Chopped Parsley
- 1 bunch scallions
- 4 T butter
- Kosher Salt and Black Pepper for seasoning
Directions:
- Break down the chicken, separate the leg and the breast.
- Remove the thigh bone, and the rib cage, leaving the wing and the lower leg bone intact.
- Brine the chicken for 24 hours.
- While the chicken is brining, prepare the vegetables.
- Place potatoes into a pot with cold salted water and cook over medium high heat until tender.
- Strain, cool and cut in half.
- Place carrots in pot with cold, salted water and cook over medium high heat until tender.
- Strain and cool.
- Cut scallions into thirds or fourths depending on the size.
- Take a pot with boiling salted water, and cook the radishes for about five minutes.
- Cool in ice water, cut in half.
- Drain the chicken and pat dry.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- While the chicken is drying, cut your potatoes and radishes in half.
- Place a large cast iron or non-reactive sauté pan over medium high heat.
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Add vegetable oil to the hot pan, it should shimmer.
- Place the chicken in the pan skin side down, it should sizzle if the pan is hot enough.
- Press down on the chicken to make sure as much skin contacts the oil as possible.
- Place the pan in the oven. After about 5 minutes, or until the skin is very crispy, flip the chicken over and finish cooking it on the other side.
- While the chicken is cooking, heat another sauté pan over medium high heat.
- Add olive oil to the pan, once the oil is shimmering, add your potatoes, cut side down. Do not move them around, let them get crispy.
- Once crispy, add the carrots and radish. Squeeze them lemon over the vegetables, turn off the heat.
- Add the butter and continuously toss the vegetables to create a glaze. Finish with the cut scallions and chopped herbs.
- Put the vegetables down on a plate and top with the chicken.
