Memorial service for fallen Pascoag firefighter planned for Sunday

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — A volunteer firefighter who died in the line of duty this week will soon be laid to rest.

The Pascoag Fire Department on Friday said a memorial service and calling hours for Lt. Richard Jenks will be held Sunday at Boucher Funeral Home, located at 272 Sayles Ave. Members of the public are asked to pay their respects between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow firefighters to pay theirs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees should park in the lot of the former Father Holland School, located at 180 Sayles Ave.

Jenks died Wednesday at the age of 72. He collapsed at the scene of a house fire on Hill Road and despite efforts to save him, was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center.

The department said Jenks was a volunteer firefighter in Pascoag for 33 years. In 2011, he retired after a 41-year career as a lineman for the Pascoag Utility District.

Jenks also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968, reaching the rank of sergeant, and was later a member of the Rhode Island Air National Guard from 1978 to 2005, retiring at the rank of master sergeant.