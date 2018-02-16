Narragansett Restaurant Week is coming soon!

The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce Spring Restaurant Week Kick Off party is an iconic event at an iconic landmark, THE TOWERS, in Narragansett!

For one admission price you can sample dishes and desserts from over a dozen restaurants. A cash bar will be available and music and dancing throughout the event will take place. Plus, there will be raffle prizes for gift certificates to participating restaurants!

The Narragansett Restaurant Week runs Friday March 23 to Saturday March 31 with over two dozen restaurants throughout South County participating with special 2018 Restaurant Week Menu offerings.

This morning we were joined on ‘The Rhode Show’ by Bethany Lardaro, Past President and Board Chairman of the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce.

