Newport teen dies after being placed in medically induced coma

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport teenager has died after falling ill and spending weeks in the hospital.

McKenzie Leno, 18, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Lifespan.

The Rogers High School graduate was hospitalized in January for mono and strep throat. The symptoms worsened and turned into a viral infection. He was eventually placed in a medically induced coma and never recovered.

A fundraiser to support Leno and his family was held last weekend at Cappy’s Hillside Café in Newport. Family and friends described Leon as strong, athletic and just an overall great kid.