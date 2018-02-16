Pawtucket police investigate shooting, possible marijuana operation

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police investigating an early morning shooting are now also investigating a possible marijuana growing operation.

Police said officers responded to Rhode Island Hospital for a report of a man who was brought in with gunshot wounds.

When investigators arrived at the victim’s Weeden street home, police said they found the house, and an unoccupied house behind it, had been broken into.

Police said further investigation revealed both houses contained suspected marijuana grows.

Pawtucket’s Major Crime Unit and Special Squad are both investigating.

Police said the shooting victim – identified only as a 56-year-old man – underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police asks anyone with information to call Det. Doran at 401-727-9100, ext. 742 or Det. Cioe at 401-727-9100, ext. 758.