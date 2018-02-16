PHOTOS: Mikaela Shiffrin knocked off slalom podium

kierradotson Published: Updated:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts at the finish during the Ladies' Slalom Alpine Skiing at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth after a steady opening run of the Olympic slalom Friday as she tried to defend her title.

PHOTOS: Mikaela Shiffrin knocked off slalom podium

Related Posts