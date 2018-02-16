Pinpoint Traffic Blog: I-95 Toll Gantries: What You Need To Know

I-95 Toll Gantries Near Completion

The RIDOT has been busy constructing the first truck toll gantries on I-95 in Rhode Island.

The electronic tolling will not affect passenger vehicles just tractor trailers.

Crews began installing vertical support beams just after 7 a.m. Monday at the Richmond town lines bordering Exeter and Hopkinton.

The first location is approximately 1 mile north of Exit 2 (Hopkinton/Hope Valley) and the other roughly 3 miles south of Exit 5 (Route 102) near the Exeter/Richmond line.

The installation progress created lane closures during the week and rolling closures of I-95 in both directions causing 15 minute delays for drivers, during the overnight hours.

Crews will take the long weekend off, but starting on Tuesday at 9 p.m. work continues. On Wednesday morning, both toll gantries should be complete.

The structures will then undergo a “testing peroid” lasting roughly a month.

RIDOT officials are hoping to have the first two tolls collecting payments by mid-March.

The toll cost for the first two locations range from $3.25 – $3.50.

Trucks can only be tolled once a day, per direction, per location.

“We need to go through an environmental assessment process- before we set a schedule for the other toll gantries,” according to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin.

All 14 gantries should be completed in 18 months.

Not everybody is happy about the new toll gantries. The tolls have faced opposition since their introduction under Governor Raimondo’s RhodeWorks initiative.

“I just think that it’s a shame that we’re out here delivering goods that everybody buys in the stores and we have to be here, but they want to take more money out of our pockets,” Truck Driver Charles Sullivan told Eyewitness News.

