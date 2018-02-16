Police: Man stole cash, medicine, jewelry from West Warwick home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man is facing charges after Coventry police said he broke into a home on John Franklin Road and stole thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and prescription medication.

Coventry police said they arrested Brett Benitez, 26, on Thursday, thanks in part to a neighbor whom police said spotted Benitez near the house at the time of the break-in. The neighbor called police to report the man’s suspicious behavior and gave them a description of the suspect and his car.

According to Coventry police, Warwick police found Benitez a short time later in the parking lot of the Warwick Mall. When Coventry officers arrived, police said they discovered Benitez was carrying some of the stolen jewelry. Officers later searched Benitez’s West Warwick apartment and police said they found the clothes he was reportedly wearing during the burglary.

Benitez was scheduled to be arraigned at Kent County Court Friday afternoon.