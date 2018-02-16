Police searching for Johnston man reported missing

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help in tracking down a Johnston man who’s been missing for nearly a week.

Johnston police on Thursday posted on their Facebook page that Kenneth Stedman was reported missing by his family on Feb. 10.

Stedman, 69, was last seen at the McDonald’s located at 1377 Atwood Ave., according to police.

Police said Stedman stands 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat, yellow shirt and brown pants.

Stedman drives a 2008 Ford Focus bearing Rhode Island registration KV99. Police said he’s known to frequent McDonald’s and Burger King restaurants, public libraries and Barnes & Noble bookstores.

Anyone with information on Stedman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Johnston Police Department at (401) 231-8100.