Police: Student threatened to shoot up Westport High School

WESTPORT. Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport High School student is facing a felony charge after police said he threatened to shoot up the school on Friday.

According to Detective Jeff Majewski, the 17-year-old was inside the school when the threat was made, and he was immediately contained by staff and the school resource officer.

Majewski said the student had been called to the office earlier in the day and searched after students reported him for an unrelated incident outside of school. Shortly after being released from the office, students reported he was threatening to shoot up the school.

The school was not placed into lockdown, Majewski said, because the student and his backpack had just been searched for weapons. He was quickly brought back to the office after the alleged threats were made.

Majewski said the teen will be charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony in Massachusetts.

Police said the student’s father gave them permission to search his home. No firearms were registered to the home, according to police, and officers didn’t find any guns during their search.

Staff at the school met after hours to ensure safety protocols were followed. Police said the school department utilized its “OneCall” system to notify parents and guardians about the situation and to reassure them that the situation was under control and their children were safe.

The threat was one of several made at Southern New England schools in the days following a deadly massacre at a Florida high school Wednesday.

On Thursday, an anonymous Snapchat account made a threat of “Florida part 2,” at Durfee High School, leading to extra police presence at the school Friday. Only about 60% of the student body went to school.

In Woonsocket Friday, a janitor found bullets in a boy’s bathroom at Hamlet Middle School and a student shouted something about a shooting, leading to a lockdown and police search of the school. Police found no weapons and are investigating where the bullets came from.