Recall roundup: Injury risks prompt recalls of hair dryers, West Elm tables

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — ISO Beauty is recalling 73,000 hair dryers following 35 consumer reports of flames, smoke and sparks coming from the products.

The cord can become brittle near the base of the hair dryer, posing burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall covers Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty andoliss brand names.

The recalled hair dryers were sold on Groupon.com, Target.com, ISObeauty.com, Proliss.com and Amazon.com from March 2013 through January 2018.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hair dryers and contact ISO Beauty for instructions to remove the cord. The company is offering a credits for a replacement product.

Consumers can reach the ISO Beauty at 1-800-490-5919 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Nearly 4,000 children’s Tea Collection brand rompers are being recalled due to choking hazard.

According to the CPSC, the snaps near the collar can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall involves two styles of children’s rompers sold in sizes 0-3 months and 18-24 months, style numbers 7F32500 and 7F32504.

The recalled rompers were sold at several retailers including Nordstrom from July 2017 through December 2017.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and contact Tea Living for a full refund.

The company can be reached by email and at (866) 374-8747 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

West Elm is recalling 5,400 glass tables.

The company has received nine reports of the glass table top shattering, according to the CPSC. No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes rectangular tables with SKU number 4737003 or 7912629, which were sold from September 2014 through December 2016.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tables and contact West Elm to receive a free replacement table top.

Consumers can reach West Elm toll-free at (833) 216-6974 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily.