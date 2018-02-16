Remembering Chase: After boy’s death, parents raising heart defect awareness

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The parents of a young boy who passed away from a congenital heart defect are now raising awareness about the condition.

Chase Miceli died at 2 years old after waiting for a heart transplant for more than a year. Chase was born with half a heart.

With February being American Heart Month, Chase’s parents, Shannon and Michael, are now sharing their little boy’s story during a time of raising awareness of heart disease and other cardiac conditions in order to prevent other families from going through the tragedy they endured.

Though thousands of infants are born with congenital heart defects, Chase was unique in a million ways. He loved American flags, and had a maturity well beyond his years, earning him the nickname “Sir.”

But before he was diagnosed, Shannon and Michael were clueless about congenital heart defects.

“I had no idea what any of this was,” Shannon said.

The couple had to take a crash course on the conditions, but had the advantage of Michael being a nurse.

That doesn’t make losing him any easier, though. Shannon and Michael are still grieving over the loss of their son.

“Having to write a eulogy for your 2-year-old is probably the hardest thing anybody could possibly do,” Shannon said.

The couple wants to put their mourning into motion and sound the call for more CHD research.

“I never knew about it prior to this, that it was such a big disease, and the lack of funding and awareness about congenital heart disease,” Michael said.

The Children’s Heart Foundation reports that twice as many American children die from a CHD than from all forms of childhood cancer combined.

On the Web: What is a CHD?

And yet, funding for pediatric cancer research is five times higher than funding for CHD research.

“If there was a heart, an organ donor, he could still be here,” Shannon said.

That leads to another of the Micelis’ missions: to encourage everyone to become an organ donor. A new heart never arrived for Chase, but it could for someone else, the couple said.

Anyone who would like to become an organ donor can do so through the Department of Health and Human Services.