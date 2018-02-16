Snowfall in Southern New England actually above normal so far

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — It might not seem like it, but snowfall this year is actually above normal.

As of Friday, 28.7 inches of snow had fallen at T.F. Green Airport, with the normal snowfall amount so far being 23.8 inches.

“I am surprised and it probably would have been a lot better if it didn’t come all at the same time,” Tracy Hartman, owner of Yawgoo Valley Ski Area and Water Park in Exeter, said.

It probably doesn’t feel like an above normal snow year because much of our snow melted almost as quickly as it fell.

“A lot of people prefer the spring like conditions, especially beginners, it’s a little softer,” Hartman said.

We've had some decent storms but also a lot of rain and melting. That's made for a weird ski season so far but I don't mind the soft snow!

At some point, Hartman wouldn’t mind some reinforcements to add to the snow pack. She said if the timing of the snowfall of Saturday overnight into Sunday morning works out, it would be great for business.

“That’s ideal because it gives us enough time to get the snow removed from the parking lot, and around the lodge, and get our employees here and make sure we are ready to go for the day,” Hartman said.

While the potentially warm weather on the way next week is not something any ski area wants to see in the middle of winter, they can handle a few mild days. Hartman said it’s the soaking rain that they really dread.

“The two-to-three inch rainstorms really do hurt a lot, it takes a while for the snow to dry out,” Hartman said.

It’s important to keep in mind that winter is far from over. More often than not, it snows at least a little bit Southern New England into early April.