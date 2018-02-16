State Sen. Nicholas Kettle charged with video voyeurism and extortion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Sen. Nicholas Kettle, R-Coventry, has been arrested by the state police and charged with one count of video voyeurism and two counts of extortion.

The 27-year-old was arrested by state police on Friday. The extortion counts were through a grand jury indictment, according to Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin.

Kettle was taken into custody at his family-owned business Narragansett Productions in Richmond and is being brought back to state police headquarters in Scituate.

Philbin did not immediately provide more details on the charges.

Kettle’ attorney Paul DiMaio had previously said the investigation started after Kettle left his iPad at his girlfriend’s house and she went through the device’s photos.

Last month, state police investigators served a search warrant at Kettle’s Coventry home and seized a cellphone, according to DiMaio. He said they later handed over a computer to detectives. DiMaio added that his firm has hired a computer expert to assist in Kettle’s defense.

On Wednesday, Target 12 reported the state police investigation had expanded into the State Senate Page program.

Earlier this week he said he has no plans to resign. If Kettle were to step down, it would no longer trigger a special election under state law because it is after the first Monday in February of an election year.

Kettle was first elected to the Senate in 2010 when he was just 20 years old and has been re-elected three times since. He is one of just five Republicans in the 38-member Senate.

According to the state’s video voyeurism law, it is a crime if a person “for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation … uses, installs or permits the use or installation of an imaging device to capture, record, store or transmit visual images of the intimate areas of another person without that other person’s knowledge and consent, and under circumstances in which that other person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

If a person is convicted, the crime comes with a potential sentence of up to three years in prison.

Extortion comes with a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

This is a developing story check back later for details.