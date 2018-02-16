Suspect crashes into utility pole while attempting to flee police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say one person was arrested following an early-morning crash on Douglas Ave. Friday.

Police say two officers were investigating a suspicious individual when he tried to flee on foot, then ran back to his car.

The officers attempted to pull him out of the car as he attempted to drive off. One officer was partially in the car when the suspect crashed into a nearby utility pole.

The officer sustained only minor injuries from the collision.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was later released into police custody. He is expected to be arraigned in Providence District Court Friday morning and will face charges including resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, and several traffic violations.