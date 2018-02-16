Suspect in Attleboro murder held without bail

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man during a home invasion in Attleboro faced a judge Friday.

Jaquan Cohen, 26, of South Boston, was arraigned on several charges including the murder of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare.

Pomare died in early December after he was shot inside a home on South Avenue.

Cohen was arrested in Brockton Thursday after two months on the run. In addition to the murder charge, he was arraigned Friday on charges of armed home invasion, armed robbery, possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Cohen was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court April 24.

Four other men have been charged in connection with Pomare’s death. Job Williams, 33, of Dorchester, was arrested in New York City in December as a fugitive from justice. He too faces a murder charge.

Archie Charles, 25, of Malden, is suspected of being the getaway driver and was arrested days after the killing.

DeVaun Petigny, 25, of Attleboro, was arrested the following week on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery while the first person arrested, Christopher Johnson of Attleboro, was charged with misleading a criminal investigation.