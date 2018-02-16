Tiverton school teachers, staff engage in active shooter training

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton teachers, staff members and first responders on Friday underwent training on how to react should an active shooter situation arise.

The first drill was held at Tiverton High School and involved stopping an active shooter. The second exercise went over proper evacuation techniques and was held at Fort Barton Elementary School.

Approximately 130 teachers and staff members took part in the training. It was deemed a “professional development day,” so students were kept at home.

The training comes less than two days after a man opened fire inside a South Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounding 13.

In a Facebook post informing residents about the drills, Tiverton police said the timing is just a coincidence, as they spent months planning the training and the date had been set for several weeks.

“We know this comes at a time following the shooting in Florida,” the department wrote. “However, we look at this as an opportunity for public safety to work with school officials to prepare and hopefully prevent unspeakable tragedies in our community. We want to ensure our citizens and parents that we take the safety of our schools and our children as an absolute priority.”

Hearing shots fired inside Tiverton High School. BUT it’s all a drill. Teachers, police and first responders are training for an active shooter situation. Just coincidence it falls just 48 hours after #FloridaSchoolShooting @wpri pic.twitter.com/qHyM1y4Xlx — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) February 16, 2018

In neighboring Fall River, security was increased Friday at Durfee High School out of an abundance of caution after an anonymous threat referencing the Florida shooting was posted on social media.