Man’s body discovered in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have confirmed the discovery of a man’s body behind the Stop & Shop on Garfield Avenue in Cranston Saturday night.

A crime scene was set up not far from Spectacle Pond shortly before eight o’clock.

That’s where Major Todd Patalano said the body of a man in his sixties was pulled from the water.

Several hours later, investigators remained on the scene and the State Medical Examiner had arrived.

Major Patalano said the body had likely been in the water for at least a couple of days.

He added that there are no immediate signs of foul play.

The man’s identity has not been confirmed.

