PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police recovered the body of a man found in the Providence River.

Crews were called to the scene on the, near the 200 block of Dyer Street, around 1 p.m.

The Medical Examiner and dive teams are also on scene.

BREAKING: Crews working to pull body from the water @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4hOaotgZ1n — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 17, 2018

STAY WITH EYEWITNESS NEWS FOR MORE ON THIS BREAKING STORY.