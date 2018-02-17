Man’s body pulled from Providence River

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after police recovered the body of a man found in the Providence River Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene near the 200 block of Dyer Street, around 1 p.m.

According to police, someone reported seeing a man’s body floating in the water.

“We along with fire responded. We removed the body from the river,” said Major David Lapatin.

The area behind Dyer Street was blocked off for more than an hour, while dive crews were sent in to take the body out.

“Providence fire went down into the water and floated the body into a boat, which was then lifted on shore,” said Lapatin.

The Medical Examiner was also on the scene. Investigators could be seen taking pictures of the area.

Major Lapatin said while the investigation is ongoing, there are no signs of foul play.

BREAKING: Crews working to pull body from the water @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/4hOaotgZ1n — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 17, 2018

