This week marks 15 years since deadly Station fire

Related Coverage Ceremony to mark deadly nightclub fire postponed due to snow

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — This week will mark 15 years since the devastating Station fire.

100 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured when the West Warwick nightclub went up in flames on February 20th, 2003.

Due to the inclement weather, Sunday’s memorial ceremony has been postponed until May. But, the 15th anniversary of the deadly fire will still be commemorated this week.

Not a day goes by that Jody King doesn’t think about his little brother, Tracy.

“The job of an older brother is always to look out for their younger brothers or younger siblings. And for me that’s kind of… I feel a loss there because I wasn’t able to help Tracy,” says King.

Tracy King was working his part-time security job at the Station club when the fire broke out. Jody says us Tracy went back into the club nine times to save other people.

Jody got a tattoo one year after his brother’s death. “Every morning, first thing in the morning I see him in the mirror. And that’s how I remember him. He had a smile on his face.”

Tracy’s face etched on skin and also in stone, in a beautiful new park, built on the very ground where the Station club used to stand.

The 15th anniversary will be the first one spent there, in the new Station Fire Memorial Park. It was officially unveiled to the public and dedicated to the victims in May of last year.

This Tuesday, all are invited to the park at 2 p.m. for a special memorial event.

U.S. Fire Administrator Chief Keith Bryant will join survivors to discuss a new federal tax incentive that will allow small business owners to deduct the cost of retrofitting their buildings with fire sprinklers, something the station night club didn’t have.

“If you took one thing away from that night it may not have happened. Let’s move forward and think positive. It’s about prevention. It’s about awareness. And it’s about keeping your family safe,” adds King.

Also attending Tuesday’s event are The Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors and Common Voices, a fire safety advocacy coalition.