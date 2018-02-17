Two arrested following chase in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two suspects are facing charges following a car and foot chase in Providence early Saturday morning, according to police.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on Elmhurst Avenue near Eaton Street.

Police detailed the arrests on the department’s official Twitter account.

They said a loaded shotgun was found inside the car, which was stolen.

19 year old Alkhalif Sirleaf is charged with having a loaded weapon inside a vehicle.

It’s his second firearm arrest in the past three weeks, according to police.

Meanwhile, 19 year old Reynolds Youboty is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Both men were sent to the ACI.